Deer Creek volleyball used a pre-Heather Harkness Tuesday game against Mustang as a tune-up for this weekend’s upcoming prestigious tournament.
And there — playing against the undefeated-at-home Broncos — Deer Creek swept them under the current in three straight sets. According to MaxPreps, Mustang had a 7-2 record with wins against both Edmond Memorial (five sets) and Deer Creek earlier this season.
But on Tuesday the Antlers were improved. Head coach Lisa Polcovich said her team had been stressing improvement on their mental aspect of the game, and that focus reared its head early in the first set of Tuesday night.
Deer Creek persevered in extra-points to take the first 27-25. Riding that momentum they’d over double Mustang’s score in the second set, too, when a 25-11 final saw the Antlers just one set from taking the match. Then they’d take the third on a nine-point, 25-16 edge.
Teagan Polcovich led the way scoring Tuesday, knocking 12 of her 28 attempts into the court for kills. Behind her was Haley Houk’s seven kills, and Julia McLendon added five more points on the attack.
Deer Creek also used a dominant, eight-ace day to help them in the win Tuesday. McLendon had six of those opposed to just two serving errors, and Polcovich added another two aces herself. Cami Turner, Houk, Madison Manning and Haylee Harris all had an ace, too.
Emily Mardis led the defensive front for Deer Creek, registering four blocks. Turner (2), Polcovich (1) and McLendon (1) all had blocks to mirror with eight team-total deflections.
Madison Manning and Haley Houk combined in the back for 45 total digs in the win — more than half of the team’s 81 total.
Deer Creek will be back in action this weekend for Edmond Santa Fe’s Heather Harkness Invitational Tournament. They’ll play in pool one’s west court bracket, and the Antlers are tentatively inked for matches against Oklahoma Storm, Edmond Santa Fe and Edmond North at 9:45 a.m, 12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.
