The Oklahoma Christian Saints had a successful opening outing, placing all five runners in the top 20 to take the runner-up position behind 5A power Guthrie in the Turkey Creek Classic Cross Country Invitational at Hennessey last weekend.
Both OCA Eagles squads were sixth in the competition at Blanchard.
Freshman Ethan Stovall led the scoring parade for OCS at Hennessey with a third-place finish in the field of 119 runners. His time was 17:16 and Mike Lawrence was sixth with a time of 17:52.
Dylan Jones was No. 8 in 18:11 and Collin Redwine (18:21) and Jack Ray (18:34) rounded out the scoring for OCS. Displacers were Anderson Dinwiddie and Tdohasan Sunray.
The OCS Lady Saints were paced by a 9th place finish by Abbey Nesslrode who finished in 9th place with a time of 14:29. They were 6th in the team standings. Also scoring points for the Saints were No. 24 Olivia McKinnis (15:03), No. 31 Reagan Rowton (15:31), No. 41 Ayden Kihara (16:13) and Brecken Roegiers (18:09).
Displacers were Katie Zmijski and Maggie Andress.
Jose Garcia led the way for OCA in the competition at Blanchard as he raced to a fourth place finish with a time of 17:49.61 in the 5K race, and Christian Hill claimed a medal with a 13th place finish in 18:36.77.
Also scoring were No. 21 Joseph Pitzer (19:59.45), No. 42 Corben Knowles (21:00.45) and Christian Mathews (21:21.17). Displacers were Carson Mauck and Maverick Schoonover.
The Lady Eagles competed unattached since they did not field a full team. Kaylie Washko topped the OCA effort with a No. 28 finish in 16:11.02. Other members of the squad included Lena Givens (17:48.39), Caton Adair (18:50.27) and Brooke Landes (22:02.24).
