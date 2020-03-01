Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar clinched the 113-pound bracket Saturday night to win his second consecutive OSSAA State Championship.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Cade Manion earns a takedown on Friday. Manion won the OSSAA's 138-pound State Championship this weekend at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Two of Edmond’s grapplers took home the state’s top prize after winning the 113- and 138-pound brackets on Saturday night at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.
Edmond Memorial’s Cruz Aguilar completed an undefeated state championship season with a second-period pin-fall victory against Choctaw’s Speedy Walden. Meanwhile, Deer Creek’s 138-pounder Cade Manion earned his state title on a third-period pin of Broken Arrow’s Jared Hill.
1 of 31
Deer Creek's Cade Manion got the win at 138 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Jason Gilbert got the win over Edmond North's Nate Becker at 120 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Jason Gilbert got the win over Edmond North's Nate Becker at 120 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Micah Lugafet got the win at 152 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Micah Lugafet got the win at 152 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Cade Manion got the win at 138 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Cade Manion got the win at 138 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Hudson Neeley got the win at 132 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Hudson Neeley got the win at 132 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Jacob Sexton got the win at 285 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jaxon Randall got the win over Edmond Memorial's Eli Cordy at 152 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Matt Garcia got the win at 126 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Garrett Johnson took a loss at 120 pounds Friday night in the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Garrett Johnson took a loss at 120 pounds Friday night in the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jackson Oplotnik got the win at 145 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jackson Oplotnik got the win at 145 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Bam West took a loss at 138 pounds Friday night in the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Braden Bowman wrestles at 160 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Aiden Godbehere wrestles in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Garrett McBride wrestles in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Gabe Mullaney got the win at 195 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jaxon Randall got the win over Edmond Memorial's Eli Cordy at 152 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jaxon Randall got the win over Edmond Memorial's Eli Cordy at 152 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Trey Bowman wrestles at 182 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Trey Bowman wrestles at 182 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Johnathan Roberts wrestles at 170 pounds in Class 3A in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Johnathan Roberts wrestles at 170 pounds in Class 3A in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
ALBUM: Edmond wrestlers compete in state tournament
1 of 31
Deer Creek's Cade Manion got the win at 138 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Jason Gilbert got the win over Edmond North's Nate Becker at 120 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Jason Gilbert got the win over Edmond North's Nate Becker at 120 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Micah Lugafet got the win at 152 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Micah Lugafet got the win at 152 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Cade Manion got the win at 138 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Cade Manion got the win at 138 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Hudson Neeley got the win at 132 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Hudson Neeley got the win at 132 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Jacob Sexton got the win at 285 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cruz Aguilar got the win at 113 pounds on Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jaxon Randall got the win over Edmond Memorial's Eli Cordy at 152 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Matt Garcia got the win at 126 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Garrett Johnson took a loss at 120 pounds Friday night in the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Garrett Johnson took a loss at 120 pounds Friday night in the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jackson Oplotnik got the win at 145 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jackson Oplotnik got the win at 145 pounds Friday night to advance to the finals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Bam West took a loss at 138 pounds Friday night in the semifinals of the state wrestling tournament.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Braden Bowman wrestles at 160 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Aiden Godbehere wrestles in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Garrett McBride wrestles in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Gabe Mullaney got the win at 195 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jaxon Randall got the win over Edmond Memorial's Eli Cordy at 152 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jaxon Randall got the win over Edmond Memorial's Eli Cordy at 152 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Trey Bowman wrestles at 182 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Trey Bowman wrestles at 182 pounds in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Johnathan Roberts wrestles at 170 pounds in Class 3A in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Oklahoma Christian School's Johnathan Roberts wrestles at 170 pounds in Class 3A in the first consolation round of the state wrestling tournament on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
The victory was Manion’s second pin of the weekend after he dropped Enid’s Trinit Zweifel in the second period of Manion’s opening, quarterfinal match. He’d later survive a 1-0 decision win over Mustang’s Keegan Luton to qualify for Saturday night’s state title bout.
Aguilar’s move to Saturday’s finals looked similar to his Deer Creek counterpart. He’d get a matching, second-period pin in his opening quarterfinal match against Edmond North’s Aiden Godbehere. Then a decision win — albeit, a technical, short-ending one — came calling in Aguilar’s second match. He’d beat Putnam City’s Kalib Nolan 19-3 just south of a full three periods of time to qualify for the 6 p.m. finals session.
Memorial came close to having a second state champion Saturday in the 145-pound bracket. Memorial’s Jackson Oplotnik used a quarterfinal, 6-2 decision and pin-fall semifinal win to move into the finals Saturday. He’d meet Mustang’s defending state champion John Wiley there. Oplotnik had bested Wiley by a point in last weekend’s regional championships, but Wiley and Oplotnik went into a sudden victory period after the pair were tied at 3 through regulation.
There, Wiley was able to get a slim advantage on a takedown-scrum to earn his second straight state championship.
Aguilar’s victory and Oplotnik’s runner-up finish weren’t the only podium grabs for Memorial this weekend: Bam West picked up a third-place finish at 138-pounds. He’d use three decision wins to pick up his victories on a 15-4 differential. His sole loss came to state runner-up Hill in the semifinal round.
Garrett Johnson also saw the podium for a fourth-place finish. He bested Norman North’s Hayden Brown 5-2 to qualify for Saturday’s third-place match before falling 4-2 to Broken Arrow’s Bryce Cockrell.
The finishes saw Memorial place fifth overall in the tournament, the best out of any Edmond-area school.
Deer Creek was just five points behind in sixth, though. Jason Gilbert wrestled for a state championship in the 120-pound 6A bracket, but he fell to Mustang’s 46-win wrestler Tucker Owens. Gilbert qualified for Saturday’s finals on a 14-2 point differential through his quarterfinal and semifinal victories against Hayden Brown (10-0) and Edmond North’s Nate Becker (4-2).
Hudson Neeley and Micah Lugafet each picked up fourth-place finals for the Antlers, too. Neeley took two consolation-decision victories to move into Saturday’s third-place match before a medical forfeit saw him finish in fourth; Lugafet won his quarterfinal match over Edmond Memorial’s Eli Cordy 8-3 before Lugafet saw another decision win in the consolation semifinals. Lugafet fell on a one-point, 4-3 decision against Edmond North’s Jaxon Randall in the weight’s third-place match.
North’s Randall got there after wrestling to victories in four of his five matches this weekend. He’d take a 9-4 decision over Sapulpa’s Simon Young to start his tournament, before falling on a single-point, 5-4 loss in the quarterfinals.
Then came three in a row: A sudden-death, 5-3 victory over Cordy in consolation round 1; a 4-3 tie-breaking win against Broken Arrow’s William Martin; then another close, one-point win against Lugafet in the third-place-deciding brawl.
Randall was one of just two placers for North this weekend. North’s Gabe Mullaney tied Randalls third-place finish at 195. Mullaney fell in his opening, quarterfinal round, but he’d survive a 12-11 decision in the first round of consolation. Then he’d pin Choctaw’s Cory Monroe before capping the weekend off with an 8-4 decision win over Union’s Jake Rogers in the third-place bout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.