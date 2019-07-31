BIXBY — The West rolled past the East 58-17 in the All-State football game Friday night at Lee Snider Field.
Each side of the ball had an area representative. Blake Curtin of Oklahoma Christian School played wide receiver while Memorial’s Charlie Suenram was a defensive lineman.
In fact, it’s not the first time Curtin and Suenram have been lumped together. The pair attended school together at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Guthrie. Friday night was the first time the old friends were able to play together on the same team.
Curtin had 92 receiving yards. Two of his six catches went for touchdowns, both good for game-highs in those categories. Suenram also got a touchdown on a fumble recovery.
Both will continue playing at the next level. Curtin will play at Drake University in Iowa while Suenram will go to Emporia State in Kansas.
Curtin played his first two seasons at Guthrie before becoming a member of the Saints for his final two years. The best season for Curtin and OCS was a 10-3 campaign in 2017.
The Saints cruised 66-8 against Little Axe in the opening round, beat Seminole 31-16 in round two, but then fell 32-26 to Beggs in a hard-fought quarterfinal.
“I played defense at Guthrie so it was a big change (going to offense),” Curtin said. “I still don't know what I like more. My teammates at OCS were good players and good friends. They pushed me and I wouldn't be the man I am without them.”
Suenram put the West ahead for good, 21-14, when he recovered his fumble just before it rolled out of the end zone with 2:14 left in the first half.
“I never got a touchdown in high school,” Suenram said. “It was a big night. It was great to meet new people and get close over the week.”
Curtin got the first touchdown for the West on a 30-yard scoring strike from Hobart’s Alec Meinert with 6:21 remaining in the first period. The duo connected again, this time covering 35 yards with 3:54 left in the game.
"It was a blast," Curtin said. "We talked before the game about wanting to come together. We really felt like brothers."
The East led 14-7 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of short touchdown runs with Curtin's first score sandwiched in between.
Meinert, who completed all seven of his passes for 187 yards, tied it on a 1-yard keeper with 3:04 left in the first half. Suenram then got his touchdown 50 seconds later and the rout was on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.