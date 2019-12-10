The Mustang Athletics administration announced Monday evening that former Deer Creek head coach Lacy Darity had taken an agreement to be the next head softball coach at Mustang High School.
Darity spent three years with Deer Creek High School. After falling in the regional tournament in their opening season of 2017, Darity and Deer Creek sprinted to regional championships and subsequent state tournament berths in each of the last two seasons. In total, Darity’s Creek boasted a 72-32 (69.2%) record. Their best was the fall of 2018, where they went 28-4.
In both tournaments, the Antlers were eliminated by the eventual state champions. In 2018, Darity and Creek fell to Westmoore in the State Semifinals; in 2019, they lost in the quarterfinals to eventual 6A toppers Edmond Memorial.
Before her employment by Deer Creek, Darity had coached softball for just south of a decade across Oklahoma, including a stint at her alma-mater Velma-Alma High School, where she led the girls basketball team to a Class 2A State Championship in her junior year. As a softball athlete, every Velma-Alma team with Darity on the roster saw a state tournament berth.
Following high school, Darity was recruited by Oklahoma State University to play softball. She’d start 39 games her junior year before starting 42 of her 57 games played her senior year with the university.
