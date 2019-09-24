Third-ranked Edmond Memorial’s defense outlasted Class 6A No. 2 Edmond North’s offensive onslaught on Tuesday night, outlasting the Huskies 3-2 for the second time this season.
Finding themselves down 2-1 in sets, the Bulldogs turned the tide in the fourth set. After getting down 7-0, Memorial Sophomore standout Annie Davis made an apparent change and came alive, making play after play while being the most vocal player on the court.
Memorial head coach Natalie Murray was adamant of her team’s love for Davis’s competitive fire, which seemed to will the Bulldogs back into the match down 2-1.
“They love it.” Murray said. “We were just telling her in practice yesterday, ‘the more excited you get, the more excited we get.’ We told her ‘you get as excited as you want, celebrate yourself, because we love it.’”
Down 10-5, Davis rattled off four big hits in a row, two of them being kills, to will the Bulldogs back into the fight. Memorial clawed their way back into the match and tied it at 15-15, and traded with the Huskies up until the score was 24-all. Several long rallies ensued, and Memorials defense held strong yet again, winning 26-24 to force a fifth set, which they would go on to win 15-10.
“Our defense in that comeback was definitely flashy.” Murray said “They got behind their biggest hitters, and they were digging up shots that hadn’t been dug up all year. They had master class moments.”
To start the match, the Huskies and Bulldogs traded kills back-and-forth. Neither would budge, causing 10 lead changes in the first set alone. With a score of 15-15, the Bulldogs ran away with it, scoring five of the next seven points to give themselves a 25-19 win and a 1-0 advantage headed into the second set.
Memorial carried their momentum into the next set, taking an early 5-1 lead, but North bounced back. Down 12-10, North’s Kamryn Bacus took over the match, leading the Huskies on an 8-0 run while using a combination of kills and blocks. North quickly found themselves up big, winning 25-14 to tie it up heading into the third.
In that third set, the Bulldogs stayed competitive but had no answer for the Huskies' offense. They'd again pull away late in the set off back-to-back aces from Bacus. North cruised to a 25-18 victory before dropping their last two sets.
The Bulldogs now travel to Jenks to take on the Trojans, and North heads to Norman to take on the Tigers, both on the Thursday the 26th.
