Angel Scott scored 31 points on 10-for-13 (77%) shooting to lead the Deer Creek girls to a 67-60 win over the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves.
Scott was on fire in the first quarter, scoring 12 of the Antlers’ 16 points in the quarter. She was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
“I’m glad she’s getting the spark back up,” Deer Creek head coach Alex Moorehead said. “She had two games against two really, really tough guards and now she’s excited, she’s energized, so 31 was good.”
Deer Creek jumped out to a 14-2 lead behind Scott’s blazing quarter, but the Wolves bounced back, going on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to just four to end the quarter.
Bri Scott, one of the Deer Creek’s dominant ball handlers, did not return to the game after getting hit in the eye early in the first quarter.
In the beginning of the second, the Antlers yet again got off to a hot start, extending their lead to 26-14 quickly. Santa Fe answered, as seven different Wolves finished with scores in the quarter. They would get it as close as 26-23, but Scott scored five straight points to put Deer Creek ahead 35-26 at the halftime intermission.
Kaylee Nero, Santa Fe’s leading scorer on the night, led the Wolves with six points at halftime.
But Scott scored six straight points in the third quarter to help the Antlers pull away. She finished with nine points in the third and six in the fourth.
Nero did her best to help put the Wolves back in it, but the Antlers would go on to win by seven. She scored 14 points in the second half alone, finishing with a team-high 20 points.
Next up for the Antlers is their first postseason game against U.S. Grant.
Moorehead said his girls will take things one game at a time.
“For us it’s one game at a time. We don’t want to look ahead to anything, obviously our eyes are on state, but take care of U.S. Grant and prep for them, and hopefully whatever winner we get, same thing.”
Santa Fe boys freeze out Deer Creek
The Edmond Santa Fe boys used a balanced scoring effort and stingy zone defense to coast to a 48-34 win over the Deer Creek Antlers Friday night.
The Wolves held Deer Creek to just five total points in the third quarter, holding the Antlers to just 1-for-5 (20%) from the floor. Jerry Tullis, Deer Creek’s leading scorer on the year, had no points in the contest.
“I really loved our energy defensively,” Santa Fe head coach Troy Lallemand said. “Basketball is a game of matchups and I liked our matchups. That changes from night to night, but I liked that we didn’t lose our defensive focus. Our guys really bought in and they understand that defense cannot fail us like it did against Memorial [on Friday].”
Mike Reeves led the Wolves with 13 points, Colby Onyekuru scored nine, and Talyn Shettron added eight.
The Wolves outscored their opponent 11-8 in the second quarter, and the deficit was just five at halftime.
Out of halftime, the Wolves tightened their zone defense, allowing just one field goal the entire quarter. They scored 11 points of their own, the first of which was a Donovan Vickers lob to Shettron.
Deer Creek outscored Santa Fe 14-13 in the final quarter, but the third quarter damage was done. Da’Quon Brown scored 13 points for the Antlers, and Jalen Todd added another nine.
Santa Fe will play Edmond North and Memorial before taking on Choctaw in Lawton in their first postseason matchup.
Lallemand is excited about how his team matches up against the rest of their first-round playoff brackets.
“The good thing is, we feel our zone is good for [Choctaw]. It’s what we’ve stuck to the second half of the season. Then it’s just about making adjustments and knowing personnel and where they’re at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.