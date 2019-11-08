Coming off of a 63-0 win over Putnam City West, the Deer Creek Antlers needed to knock off the Choctaw Yellow Jackets by eight points or more to secure a spot in the postseason. But the Antlers were caught in a Yellow Jacket first half swarm and were not able to recover as they drop their final game of the season, 62-34, Friday night at Bill Jenson Field.
On their senior night, the Yellow Jackets put up 35 first half points behind big performances from seniors Deysean Moore and Thad Williams as they combined for three touchdowns. The pair connected on the first drive for an 11-yard touchdown pass that capped off an 80-yard drive. From there the YellowJackets put up two more touchdowns before Deer Creek answered.
Down 21 points, senior Tyler Travis ran for a 70-yard touchdown for the Antlers first score of the game. As the defense made a stop the Antlers then gave up back-to-back interceptions, which both led to scores. The first was by Gaige Holmes who returned it a near 60 yards to the DC one yard line and the second was by Jeff Roberson.
The Antlers were able to pick up some momentum as they went into the half after a 47-second drive, capped off by a Tyler Travis one-yard run. Deer Creek’s defense then stopped Choctaw’s offense with a sack on the final play of the first half by Brady Vick.
But it would be short-lived momentum as the Yellow Jackets put up 27 second half points. The first score came by a 79-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Chase Jackson, who finished with three touchdowns on the night. Moore put two more across before Gabe Johnson scored his second touchdown of the night and the final for Choctaw.
Deer Creek’s final scores came by Logan Ward, Lamorris Davis and Travis. Ward knocked through a 40-yard field goal and then another from 41-yards out. After a 38-yard pass from Houska to Elijah Allen, Davis scored from 1-yard out. Travis put the final score through with 47 seconds remaining with a 33-yard run.
With the win, Choctaw advances to the playoffs and eliminates Deer Creek. The Antlers finished the season 5-5, a one game improvement from last season as they posted a 4-6 record.
