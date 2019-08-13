Deer Creek Public Schools last week announced they had promoted Roland Baza, former assistant baseball coach and current assistant softball coach, to be the school’s new head baseball coach.
Baza entered his fifth year of employment with the school this fall, and he fills an open position left by JP Holman after the latter was hired as Edmond Memorial’s baseball head coach.
“I’m very happy,” Baza said on Monday. “I’m glad that the administration are going to allow me to have this position.”
Baza, who’s softball team regular season began Tuesday, said he’s excited to begin his head coaching career with a group of players that he’s already formed lasting relationships with.
“I’m glad to be starting with a group that we already have relationships with,” Baza said. “I know what each guy has and is able to bring to our program. To come in and have relationships set with them and their parents is great.”
Baza’s new position isn’t the only thing fresh for Deer Creek and the Baza family. Baza and his wife Kelsy — a long-time assistant softball and basketball coach for the school — welcomed their first child, Kallen, just three weeks ago.
