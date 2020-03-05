Deer Creek's Skylar Vann and Edmond North's Elle Papahronis battle for a loose ball in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek state-bound after Area Championship win
DEREK PARKER | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek’s Angel Scott, Bri Scott and Skylar Vann combined for 64 of the Antlers’ 73 points in their Area Championship win over Edmond North on Thursday night. With the win Deer Creek solidified their spot in the 6A State Tournament.
Bri Scott led all players with 25 points, followed by Angel Scott with 21 and Vann with 18. All-in-all, the trio finished 28-for-41 (68%) from the field.
“They’re a three-headed monster when they’re all clicking at the same time,” Deer Creek head coach Alex Moorehead said after the game. “We’re extremely hard to stop. They’re good on both ends of the floor, offense and defense. We’re just happy they’re clicking at the right time.”
Edmond North's Amaia Maxwell calls a play against Deer Creek in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek coach Alex Moorehead and his staff watch the closing seconds of the win over Edmond North in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
The Antlers leave the court after their win over Edmond North in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
The Deer Creek Antlers lift the Area trophy after defeating Edmond North on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Angel Scott sets up a play in the win over Edmond North in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Bri Scott drives to the basket in front of Edmond North's Graycen Holden on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Bri Scott cuts to the basket in the first half of the win over Edmond North in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Brenna Burk and Edmond North's Graycen Holden position for a rebound during the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Brenna Burk backs to the basket in the win over Edmond North in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Skylar Vann and Edmond North's Elle Papahronis battle for a loose ball in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Akajia Handsom pushes up court against Deer Creek in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Akajia Handsom spots up for a long jumper against Deer Creek in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Laci Steele shoots over Deer Creek's Jenna Marshall in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Toni Papahronis shoots over Deer Creek's Brenna Burk in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Toni Papahronis drives to the basket against Deer Creek in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Toni Papahronis pushes up court against Deer Creek in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Skylar Vann shoots over Edmond North's Graycen Holden in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Deer Creek's Skylar Vann drives the lane in the win over Edmond North in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Akajia Handsom and Elle Papahronis (4) defend Deer Creek's Skylar Vann in the Area tournament on Thursday night at Putnam City.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
ALBUM: North, Deer Creek tussle with state on the line
The trio combined for 22 of the Antlers’ 25 first quarter points, as Vann led the way with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor. After a white-hot first quarter, Vann wouldn’t score again until the fourth. Edmond North scored 11 points in the opening quarter, and they faced a 14-point deficit heading into the second quarter of play.
The second quarter belonged to Edmond North, who outscored Deer Creek 20-13 to put themselves back in the game. Laci Steele, who finished as the Huskies’ leading scorer with 17 points, had eight points in the quarter. Around the 5-minute mark, North went on a 9-2 run highlighted by a Steele offensive rebound and put-back. By halftime, the Huskies had cut their deficit in half to just seven.
In the third quarter, Deer Creek’s pair of Scott’s combined for 17 points on 7-for-8 (88%) shooting. Bri finished with eight in the quarter, and Angel exposed North for seven in a row without missing a basket. The Huskies’ senior center Graycen Holden did her best to combat the Antlers’ efforts, scoring six of her 12 points in succession, but Deer Creek extended their lead to 12 heading into the final quarter.
The Huskies’ got off to a hot start in the fourth, outscoring the Antlers 11-6 through the first five minutes. They would get as close as 66-61, but an Angel Scott 3-pointer took the air out of the Huskies’ efforts. After being held scoreless in the second and third quarters, Vann scored seven points in the fourth. Elle Papahronis scored five in the last quarter. She finished as the Huskies’ second leading scorer with 13 points.
With the win, Deer Creek placed themselves in the 6A State Tournament, where they’ll need to win three games to be crowned the state champions. Coach Moorehead will be hoping for similar performances from his ‘Three-Headed Monster.’
“Hopefully the same thing and those three keep scoring the way they are” he said when asked what the Antlers need to do to continue their success. “I don’t think we’ll have an issue but three games in state is tough. We’ll see what happens.”
The 6A State Tournament will begin next Thursday, March 12.
Edmond North will play the winner of Westmoore and Midwest City Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Western Heights High School.
