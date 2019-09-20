Edmond Memorial had their Homecoming night spoiled as the Deer Creek Antlers nabbed a 14-10 victory at Edmond Memorial Stadium Friday.
“Defensively they fought their tales off tonight,” said Edmond Memorial head coach Luke Orvis. “They made some huge plays we needed them to make them. We have to score more. We have to put more than 10 points on the board. (But) I thought our guys fought really hard tonight.”
The Bulldogs’ defense was able to force a three-and-out, only giving up one yard on the opening drive. And on the first play of Deer Creek’s second drive they forced a fumble and had it recovered by Blake Horton.
Three plays later Ryan Bussert would redeem himself, as he missed a field goal on the previous drive, by successfully knocking through a field goal from the 10-yard line to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
“When we get the ball down there deep we have to put the ball in the endzone,” Orvis said. “We have to come out with seven points on those.”
The Antler defense was held tight, as well, in the first half as three first downs and three points is all they would give up. Eli Dunn was able to force two tackles in the backfield.
Deer Creek would not remain scoreless for long, however, as two drives later they would manage a 46 yard drive and cap it off with a four-yard run by Parker Johnson out of the wildcat formation.
These would be the only two scores of the half between both teams.
Starting the second half the two teams had completely different starts. Memorial fumbled on their first play and Deer Creek scored on their first drive of the second half with a Tyler Travis touchdown from five yards out. Travis was given the ball on three of the four plays by the Antlers and ran for a first down on two before scoring on the final play.
“Coach [Lance] Tignor just challenged our offense and said ‘hey we’re going to stop them on D, let’s go out and let’s go run the football and go score,’” said Deer Creek head coach Wade Standley. “And they responded to that and it was a big difference in the game.”
At the start of the fourth, Edmond Memorial would show some life. The Bulldog defense forced a turnover on downs, and quarterback Trace Evans threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Nate Williams.
“That was one of the plays we drew up this week,” Orvis said. “Our coaches did a great job coming up with that one. They called it at the right time and ended up being a great play for us. I wish we had more in the tank.”
Memorial was then able to get the ball back with just over two minutes to play. But they wouldn’t be able to make anything out of it as Deer Creek's Josh Bakare grabbed an interception with one minute remaining, and sealing the game.
“I’m really proud of the way we fought through. We had a lot of things not go our way,” Standley said. “You can give credit to Edmond Memorial and coach Orvis, he’s doing a good job and those guys are getting better every week. They played well, we were able to make some plays and do what we needed to do and seal it at the end. I’m really proud of our guys for fighting and winning a tough close game.”
This was the third consecutive win for Deer Creek over Memorial, however Standley says he only thinks about the next week.
“We’ll take the win tonight and go into district play and let’s go get better on Monday,” he said.
Both teams will be on the road next Friday as the Antlers will travel to Stillwater to play the Pioneers and the Bulldogs will travel to Edmond Santa Fe to battle the Wolves, both games will be played at 7 p.m.
“They’re a good football team, they got a great program,” Orvis said. “We’re going to have to play really good to win, but that’s our goal every week. We’re going to figure out how to get better, cut some of the mistakes and go try to get a win at Santa Fe next week.”
