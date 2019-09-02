The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team is one week away from opening the 2019 season – a home match against Dallas Baptist is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 – and as that approaches, the final position preview is here with the forwards.
"We're excited about our forwards," UCO head soccer coach Mike Cook said. "This position group has a lot of talent. They have a lot of experience too. We're confident that this group can continue our history of being a high scoring team that puts pressure on our opponents for 90 minutes."
Senior forward Asha Haile leads this bunch as she has for the past three years. After sitting out a redshirt season in 2015, Haile has been a force up front for the Bronchos in each of the past three seasons and figures to continue that trend in 2019. Haile led the team in scoring as a sophomore and her 18 goals last season, the seventh-most in one season in school history, were second on the team.
Haile, from Norman, Okla., has 33 career goals and seven assists as the team's playmaker up top. She brings speed to the front of the lineup. She brings athleticism to the front of the lineup. And she brings a fear and a highly aggressive attack to the front of the lineup.
Haile is joined by fellow senior Haley Post, who never hesitates to get a shot off and make the defense work. Post has a solid ability with the ball at her feet and from the left front, will add pressure on defenses.
Post has scored one goal in her two seasons of play – she sat out her sophomore year with an injury — and also has five assists.
Sophomores Katie Gasaway and Katy Tullis will also get some time up front. The pair play also in the midfield, but have an attacking mindset that can help up front. Freshman Brooke Moore will also have an opportunity to earn some minutes at forward. Moore is an athletic, talented youngster that should fit right in to the Broncho program.
UCO opens the 2019 season as the defending MIAA champions. The Bronchos will play its first four games at home and will play nine of the first 10 at Tom Thompson Field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.