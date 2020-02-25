Edmond Memorial sent four wrestlers to the top of the podium at the Class 6A West Regional Tournament in Westmoore this weekend.
Alongside the winners at 113, 126, 138 and 145, the Bulldogs will also send qualifiers to the upcoming Class 6A wrestling state tournament this weekend in the 120-, 132- and 152-pound weight brackets.
Edmond Memorial wrestling head coach Will Delk was excited about his team’s performance, mentioning that he thought his team had sent through seven of the eight that he believed had a chance moving forward.
“I thought we had a really good performance,” Delk said. “Going four out of five in the finals is pretty good and pretty big.”
Undefeated defending state champion Cruz Aguilar stayed unblemished through the regional weekend. He got a quick, 36-second, pin-fall win over PC West’s Ivan Karic-Page before linking two more pin-fall wins in his quarter- and semifinal matches this weekend. He clinched the regional 113 championship with a 17-4, major-decision win over Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey.
Memorial’s Matt Garcia was the next weight-winner for Delk’s ‘Dogs. He took 126 after opening his bracket with a tech-fall win. Then a pin-fall win against Choctaw’s Caleb Williams preceded a decision, semifinal win over Westmoore’s Reginald Jones (32-6). Garcia won the bracket with a major, 12-2 decision over Jacob Zimmer of Norman North.
Bam West and Jackson Oplotnik then swept back-to-back at the 138- and 145-pound brackets.
West used three pin-fall wins to move into Saturday’s 138-pound championship. They came in the third, first and second periods, respectively, with the last coming against Edmond North’s Austin Mason in the semifinals. West ultimately won the weight with a 5-2 decision win over Mustang’s Keegan Luton (26-9).
Oplotnik took his bracket a weight later on a pin, a major and two minor-decision victories. He bested Edmond North’s Beaux Dolf 15-1 in the first round; He fell Moore’s Christian McClain in the second period of the quarterfinals; He won a 9-5 decision in the semifinals against Southmoore’s Roarke Simpson (36-6); and he clinched Saturday with a single-point, 5-4 win over Mustang’s John Wiley (12-1).
Oplotnik’s repeat regional championship, especially his one-point decision win over Mustang’s defending state champion, was something Delk talked on extensively.
“I think Jackson wrestled really well at the 145-pound matchup,” Delk said, mentioning Wiley’s success on the national level over the summer of 2019. “That was some really tough competition, but he found a way to get the win there, which was huge.”
Memorial and Delk also got a runner-up finish from 152-pounder Eli Cordy. Cordy got two pin-fall wins in the first two rounds this weekend before beating Edmond North’s Jaxon Randall 12-8 in the semifinals. Cordy ultimately fell in the first period against Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson (41-2).
One-hundred and thirty-two pounder Brock Harris and 120-pounder Garrett Johnson will also be wrestling this upcoming weekend for Edmond Memorial. They finished fourth and third, respectively, with Harris using two pin-fall and a single tech-fall win to qualify; Johnson qualified on two pin-falls, a tech-fall and a minor decision this weekend in Westmoore.
