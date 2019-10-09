Jill Dickson recorded her third home run on the first day of the Mustang regional late Wednesday afternoon, sending a two run bomb out of center field to secure an 8-5 win in their regional semifinal pairing with the hosting Mustang Broncos.
The win means Memorial now has investment control in the three-team regional. If they’re to be denied the regional championship and a subsequent birth in next week’s Class 6A State Tournament, then the 22-10 Broncos will have the best the Bulldogs twice tomorrow.
Dickson’s hammer put emphasis on the win. Her two-run shot scored Emersen Heron, and pushed the advantage to Memorial’s side by five runs late. It came just a batter after Heron had scored a runner herself, using a one-out single to score Beth McAnally after the latter laced a leadoff double.
Jill Dickson with the 2 run 💣 to put lady dogs up 8-3 in bot of 6th. Btw: that’s her third HR today! pic.twitter.com/rfBuKbGEsC— EMHS Sports (@goemhsathletics) October 9, 2019
The three-run sixth wasn’t even the biggest Bulldog inning Wednesday. Just prior, in the fifth, five Memorial runners crossed hone to evaporate what was a 3-0 Mustang lead.
The Bulldog offense saw 11 at-bats, and in those they punished a handful of Mustang errors. Avery Flaming and Caylor Cole each reached on Mustang errors to start the inning, and McAnally loaded the bases on a single through the left side of the infield.
Another Mustang error struck, and the Memorial base runners punished. Flaming and Cole each scored on an error assed to Mustang’s catcher. McAnally took third on the mishap, only to come home two pitches later after Heron forced another mistake from Mustang’s infield. The runs tied things at three runs each.
Then, with two outs in still the same frame, Mia Holliman forced another Mustang mistake on a ground ball to score Heron and break the tie, just before Flaming hit a single in her second at-bat of the inning to score Mandi Lenon.
In total, Mustang was accredited with five errors
Like the first game, Dickson and Heron split pitching duties in the win. Dickson threw an out under five innings, striking out four and giving three earned runs. Heron, in closing, struck out two in two and a third innings, allowing two earned runs.
Leadoff Beth McAnally had a team best three hits in the win. She scored twice, and Jill Dickson had a multi-hit, 2-for-4 day with two RBIs. Heron, batting before Dickson in the three-hole, had two RBIs on her afternoon, and Ryley Watkins, Mia Holliman and Avery Flaming all recorded hits in the win.
Memorial and Mustang will play again tomorrow, starting at 10 a.m.. Memorial needs only a single win to advance through the regional tournament.
