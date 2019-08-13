Jill Dickson posted a multi-hit day on Monday evening, leading a Bulldog offense that saw seven batters register a hit in a 5-nil blasting of Norman High School.
Caylor Cole (1-3), Beth McAnally ( 1-4, 1 RBI), Leah McAnally (1-3, 1 RBI, double), Dickson (2-4, 1 RBI, triple), Emerson Heron (1-3, triple), and Mia Hollieman (1-3, 2 RBI) all registered successful at-bats in Monday’s win.
Edmond Memorial head coach Janet Chartney said her team excelled from the plate because of the game plan going in to Monday’s opener.
“This girl always threw outside on us last year,” Chartney explained. “We talked about that before the game. Our girls really did well going with the pitch, some took her to the right and even up the middle so we were really pleased with that.”
The contact was there. Memorial forced their first run across with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Mandi Lenon led off with an inning-opening double. Heron and Hollieman then followed with back-to-back one-out grounders. Norman fielded neither of the tries cleanly, and the hard contact forced Lenon across.
Dickson then tallied her lone RBI to give Memorial an ultimate, 2-0 edge when her single to centerfield scored Cole.
Chartney said at the time she was excited because she felt like her Bulldogs were finally pulling away.
“We really felt like we outplayed them for the majority of the game, and finally we were able to break some things open with the runners on.”
Three more Bulldog runners came across in their final at-bat, too. Heron reached first with a one-out triple to right, before Hollieman singled her in with a fly to the same position.
Cole and Beth McAnaly laced back-to-back singles to score Hollieman before Leah McAnally scored Memorial’s final run with a sacrifice fly.
The runs were nice, but Heron and Dickson combined to make sure they were just icing on the cake.
Heron started Monday and tossed five and a third innings, striking out four and only allowing two hits and a walk. Dickson came to close, throwing just an out short of the final two innings. She closed Monday’s win with one of her three strikeouts in five retired batters.
“Defensively we were really pleased,” Chartney said of her starter, closer, and the defense laced up behind them. “(Dickson) went with the pitch batting and hit the ball really well, and then she came in and shut them down in two innings where they could have attacked us. Obviously, Heron pitched a great game, too.”
