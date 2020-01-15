Edmond North graduate and outstanding University of Virginia striker Daryl Dike was selected fifth overall in the annual Major League Soccer SuperDraft held last week.
Dike, selected by Orlando City SC, was one of three Cavaliers selected in the first day’s two rounds of drafting.
Dike was in his sophomore year with his university before signing a Generation Adidas contract last Wednesday. According to Virginia Athletics, Dike is the highest Cavalier drafted since Tony Tchani was taken second overall in 2010.
Courtesy of the Virginia Athletics programs, Dike led the school in goals scored (10), assisted goals (8), and points (28) during his sophomore season. He was named Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.
Dike scored five goals and notched a single assist during his freshman campaign in 2018. All-in-all, Dike started 35 of his 36 games for the prestigious University of Virginia soccer program.
