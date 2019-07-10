It’s almost time again for the Ducks Unlimited Fun Shoot fundraiser at Silverleaf Shotgun Sports.
This year’s event takes place beginning with registration on Saturday, Aug. 24. Those who prepay by Aug. 19 will also be entered into a drawing for a gun, and an additional ticket will be given to those who bring an additional shooter.
Shooters will get 100 target sporting clays, with 25 target shooting games an extra $25. Prizes are determined by Lewis Class for the top three shooters in A, B, C and D for both adults and children ages 17 and under. Mulligans are available prior to the start of the competition.
A complimentary lunch is being served, and there will be raffles, a silent auction, games and guns after lunch.
Cost for the DU Fun Shoot is $100 per shooter, $475 per team of five, or $80 for ages 10-17 accompanied by an adult. Those attending must bring their own eye and ear protection, and their own shells with a target load no larger than 7 1/2 shot.
Businesses or individuals wishing to sponsor a station can do so for $200.
For more information or a printable flyer for registering, go online to https://www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events/58642/du-camo-shoot-silverleaf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.