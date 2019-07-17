Edmond Ducks Unlimited has opened registration online for their annual Pre-Migration Gun Bash.
Previously known as the Waterfowl Party, the banquet comes on Friday, Aug. 2 in the Hilton Garden Inn and Edmond Conference Center.
Price per entry is $20, and the entry fee includes food.
At the banquet, Ducks Unlimited will be raffling away 25 guns, four coolers and a handful of other raffle prizes. Tickets purchased before July 26 will be included in a special, early-bird drawing for one of the guns.
The banquet is one of two fundraisers for the Edmond Ducks Unlimited group, with the second of the pair coming annually in February.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events until Aug. 1. Tickets are also available from Carl Tipton at 405-202-2078, or for more information contact Paul Fincher at 405-850-0275.
