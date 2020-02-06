Sophomore Sydney Duncan poured in the quickest 10 points of the year, and Brianna Wietelman matched her teammate’s production punch-for-punch when the Oklahoma Christian Academy Eagles routed the OKC Knights, 90-28, Friday night.
Duncan came up off target on her first shot of the night, but she would use the miss to adjust her touch. Academy came with a press early, and Duncan herself drew two steals in the games opening frame. Meanwhile, Academy forced a pair more.
The takeaways helped open up the sophomore’s game. She’d cash in buckets on all four of the OKC turnovers — including a pair of 3-pointers, a lay-up, and a trip to the foul line for two more points. It meant Duncan went from missing her first shot, to forcing an OKC timeout after a personal, 10-0 run to put OCA up 19-2.
A steal immediately following the OKC timeout saw Duncan kill another 3, and she’d finish with 16 points in the first quarter. The Eagles put in 16 more points outside of her in that first quarter, with Ruth Thun making a 3-pointer, and Wietelman finished a lay-up through contact to help Academy out to a 32-2 lead after the first eight minutes.
In total, the Academy girls poured in seven 3-pointers during the first half. OKC answered with two of their own late in the second, but another Academy hot streak — this time in the third quarter — put things out of reach from the Knights.
It was there that OCA made five consecutive field goals to open the second half — all of which were assisted on, too. Using ball movement to free up shooters, Academy put another quick 12 points on the board: Two Wietelman lay-ins to start things off, another Duncan 3-pointer, and then Caton Adair’s fast break bucket. Finally, Maci Sons found Duncan for yet another 3-pointer, pushing the Eagles way out in front.
They’d eventually take Friday’s contest on a 62-point margin.
Duncan and Wietelman each crested 30 points in the win. They’d combine for 64 — 33 on seven made 3-pointers for Duncan; 31 and seven rebounds for Wietelman. Caton Adair added another six points, and Ruth Thun was 2-for-4 from 3-point range to help her to seven points in the win.
