LARAMIE, Wyo. — Isabella Dunlap was crowned the champion of the Wyoming Invite Sunday afternoon after the sophomore sensation from Edmond finished a 5-0 run at the fall tournament this past weekend.
Dunlap, who spent virtually all of her freshman season ranked in the top 10 individually, has kept her pace this season. She is now 10-0 through three tournaments.
"Bella is playing really well now and she understands what level she needs to be at to win matches," UCO head tennis coach Jaron Maestas said. "She is playing at that level and she has been really good for us. We had a really good tournament from our top players and I'm pretty happy to see the way they competed against some really tough competition."
Dunlap won a first-round matchup in straight sets against Montana State's Enni Zander (6-1, 6-1) before knocking off Wyoming's Maria Oreshkina (6-4, 6-4) in the Round of 16. She needed three sets to beat her next three opponents. Dunlap beat Colorado State's Alyssa Grijalva (6-4, 5-7, 6-1), another Wyoming standout, Ida Krause (0-6, 6-3, 6-3), and another CSU top player, Priscilla Palermo in the finals. Dunlap beat Palermo, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 to take the title.
Dunlap also went 2-1 in doubles play. Her and teammate Adel-Byanu Abidullina dropped their opener before winning a pair of consolation matches.
Fellow steady hand Paola Landin also had a solid tournament. She went 2-1 in Flight A. Landin lost to Air Force's Courtney Swift before beating Montana State's Mirte Van Baelin (6-2, 6-1) and South Dakota's Berta Girbau (6-0, 6-0).
Mariona Franco Martin picked up a pair of singles wins as well this weekend. UCO won 12 matches overall in singles play at Wyoming. The Bronchos won four doubles matches over the weekend.
Central Oklahoma will now turn its attention to the biggest tournament of the fall, the ITA Regional. UCO is hosting the ITA's Central Region tournament in two weeks in Oklahoma City. Dunlap is the reigning ITA Regional champ.
