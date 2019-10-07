Oklahoma Christian's Elin Eriksson posted a top-30 finish and Sarah Harrison moved up in the final standings on the last day of the Central Oklahoma Classic, which ended Tuesday at The Golf Club of Edmond.
Eriksson, a junior from Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, closed with a 9-over-par 80 on the 5,976-yard course and ended the two-day event at 159, tied for 26th in the 95-woman field.
Harrison, a sophomore from Edmond, zoomed up eight spots to finish 81st thanks to an 85 that included a pair of birdies, on the par-3 No. 3 and the par-5 No. 6. Her two-day score was 179.
Central Oklahoma's Susana Olivares won the tournament with a score of 143.
