Twenty Oklahoma Christian track and field student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference honors from the Great American Conference for the spring semester.
For student-athletes to be recognized on the GAC Academic All-Conference teams, they must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing, have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.3.
OC's men's and women's teams each had 10 student-athletes qualify for the list. For the men, OC tied Harding (Ark.) for the most honorees in that sport. For the women, OC ranked fourth in the GAC in total honorees for track and field.
OC has competed as an affiliate member of the GAC in track and field the past four years.
"Division II emphasizes the balance of athletic pursuit and academic excellence in its highest regards," GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. "For the GAC to again set records with its All-Academic selections serves as a testament to our student-athletes, faculty, administrators and support staff. I congratulate all of these student-athletes for excelling in the classroom while competing with integrity on the field of play."
OC's women's honorees included Kelsey Castillo, a junior Nursing major from Edmond, Okla.; Michaiah Chock, a junior Psychology major from Albuquerque, N.M.; Lexi Lane, a sophomore Interdisciplinary Studies major from Flower Mound, Texas; Ivy Lobley, a junior Nursing major from Dalhart, Texas; and Rachel Meyers, a senior Nursing major from Fort Smith, Ark.
Other women's honorees were Rylee Rich, a junior General Business major from Marlow, Okla.; Madison Rutherford, a sophomore Nursing major from Elk City, Okla.; Kelsey Simmons, a junior Nursing major from Shawnee, Okla.; Leisa VanVooren, a senior Elementary Education major from Bedford, Texas; and Jordyn Williams, a junior Nursing major from McKinney, Texas.
Men earned Academic All-Conference honors included OC's Brady Aderholt, a sophomore Management major from Vernon, Texas; Caleb Bozarth, a sophomore Computer Science major from Bakersfield, Calif.; Javier Hernandez, a sophomore Finance major from Allentown, Pa.; Ansel Jeffries, a sophomore Marketing/Management major from Kentwood, Mich.; and Colin McCaskill, a senior Interdisciplinary Studies major from Van Alstyne, Texas.
Also on the list were Riley McKnight, a junior Marketing/Management major from Norman, Okla.; Colton Meyers, a sophomore Sports Management major from Allen, Texas; Kelton Reynolds, a junior Science Ed Physical Science major from Abilene, Texas; Trevor Talley, a senior Mathematics major from Washington, Okla.; and Jake Weith, a senior Accounting/Finance major from Arlington, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.