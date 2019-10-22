NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Christian slipped one spot to No. 7 in the latest edition of the Bushnell Golfweek NCAA Division II Coaches' Poll, released Friday.
The Eagles had leapt into the top 10 in the previous poll, released Sept. 27, on the basis of wins in their first two tournaments of the fall season, the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational at Tascosa Golf Club in Amarillo, Texas, and the Missouri Southern Fall Invitational at Shangri-La Golf Club in Monkey Island.
The same week as the Amarillo tournament, OC's B team also led after the first two rounds and posted a respectable fourth-place finish in the Great American Conference Preview at Lake Hefner Golf Club's North Course in Oklahoma City.
OC's most recent tournament was Arkansas State's Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, which ended Tuesday at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Ark. The Eagles, coached by David Lynn, were the only Division II squad competing against 12 Division II programs and finished a respectable eighth in the team race.
The Eagles were the highest of four Lone Star Conference teams in the poll, joining No. 9 St. Mary's (Texas), No. 19 St. Edward's (Texas) and No. 21 Midwestern State (Texas). Other South Central-West Super Region teams in the poll included No. 8 Simon Fraser (British Columbia), No. 14 Colorado School of Mines and No. 23 Chico State (Calif.).
Barry (Fla.) received 20 first-place votes and jumped three spots to No. 1, while West Florida moved up one spot to No. 2. With one first-place vote each, Georgia Southwestern State rose four spots to No. 3 and Arkansas Tech moved from No. 16 to No. 4. South Carolina-Aiken was up five spots to No. 5.
Previous No. 1 Lynn (Fla.) received four first-place votes but fell to No. 6, followed by OC, Simon Fraser, St. Mary's and Lee (Tenn.).
The Eagles will wrap up their fall season on Monday and Tuesday in what's now known as the Jerry Hrnciar Invitational at The Territory Golf Club in Duncan. OC has won the tournament title the past two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.