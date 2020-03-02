The Oklahoma Christian Academy girls eliminated the Walter High School Blue Devils by winning a regional consolation championship by five points in overtime Saturday in Minco.
Senior forward Brianna Wietelman was the only scorer to crest over 20 points in the win. She’d score 25 overall, with 17 of her game-best points coming in the second half or overtime. She was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the Eagles’ second victory over Walters this postseason.
Wietelman was influential in Academy’s overtime success. They’d outscore the Blue Devils by five in the extra-time period thanks in part to her four points on one made basket and a pair of free-throws. Sydney Duncan, who had 11 points for Academy in the win, had four points on a made 2-point basket and a pair of free-throws, too.
Congrats to the OCA Lady Eagles on defeating a scrappy Walters team in OT to win the Regional Consolation Bracket Championship! They will now play Thursday in Weatherford! Go Lady Eagles!!! #CodeMaroon #WTD #INAM #Believe pic.twitter.com/Td4GtmonG7— Grey Powell (@coach_powell) February 29, 2020
The Eagles’ Caton Adair also saw double-digit points in the win. Three-pointers rattled in from Adair in the first and second quarter, and four more points after halftime pushed her to 10 total points in the area-qualifying win.
The Eagles had an advantage early. They’d outscore the Blue Devils by five in the first and then outclip them again — this time on a two-point edge — in the second. But Walters’ reserve and Blue Devil leading scorer Emma Youngblood started to hit in the second, and that’d carry over into the third quarter.
Nine of her Youngblood’s 11 came in that 16-minute window, before two free-throws in the fourth combined with flurries from Walters starters Frista Ford and Gayla Davis for 10 points. In total, the Blue Devils scored 15 points in the fourth to run back and tie things up in Saturday’s winner-move-on.
But the Eagles rose, with three of their four point-scorers tallying a make in the extra-time period Saturday to outscore Walters by five in the win.
The win moves Academy into the area consolation tournament. The entirety of that will be held at Weatherford’s Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus. Academy will play the bracket’s first game Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against Cashion High School.
Cashion is 17-9 on the year and ranked No. 14 in Class 2A. Academy and the Wildcats have not yet paired on the year, and CHS’s sole loss this postseason was a six-point fall to Class 2A No. 2 Silo in Saturday’s regional championship match.
