Following Oklahoma Christian Academy’s loss to the Cashion Wildcats on Friday night, head coach Grey Powell gave his team a heartfelt speech about change. The No. 3 ranked Wildcats gave OCA all they could handle, defeating the Eagles 82-6, and Coach Powell followed the game with a message for his kids.
“I told the kids you have to hate losing so much you’re willing to change, or you hate change so much you’re willing to lose,” he said. “We come out and give good effort but we don’t execute well — we forget what we’re doin. That comes with youth and inexperience and until they grow up just a little bit faster we’re gonna struggle.”
The Eagles certainly have youth, as they have just four seniors on their team, with a majority of their starters being freshmen and sophomores.
“We’re taking our lumps right now and that’s okay,” Powell said. “We’re just gonna keep working and keep trying to get better.”
Cashion scored 12 total touchdowns in the contest, with 7 of those coming in the first quarter alone. Ben Harman, Caden Harrell, Justice Broadbent, Mason Manning, T.J. Roberts, and Brandon Collier all scored touchdowns in the first 12 minutes of the game to put the Wildcats comfortably ahead 49-0. Harman, Cashion’s quarterback, finished with two rushing touchdowns, Harrell and Roberts both finished with short rushing scores, Broadbent had a pick-six, and Manning and Collier finished with a receiving touchdown each, all in the first quarter. Collier, a senior linemen for the Wildcats, rumbled for a 17-yard score with just 25 seconds left in the quarter.
OCA drove the ball seven times in the first quarter, but couldn’t put anything together.
The Eagles only score came with 8:43 remaining until half, when after several tries, OCA’s Noah Bosley beat all Cashion defenders deep for a 63-yard touchdown reception thrown by James Henault. Bosley ran the deep fade several times throåughout the game, and it was only a matter of time before he got his.
“There were some execution issues there and we cleaned that up. We made a great throw and a great catch.” Powell said of Bosley’s score. “He has a lot of speed. We feel like we have some players and we have some weapons, we just can’t put it together for four quarters.”
OCA’s lone turnover came from S’Mauri Abram on the first play of Cashion’s fourth drive of the game. A rare Harman under throw allowed Abram to jump for the fifty-fifty ball and come down with it.
After halftime, Cashion scored twice, once off a 3-yard Green rushing touchdown, and once from a Broadbent pick-six.
OCA’s Calvin Brantley, who was called on all night for the Eagles both in the rushing and passing attack, had a long kickoff return called back due to holding.
The Henault to Ingram connection picked up two first downs late in the 4th quarter, but couldn’t string anything together for another score.
Only one punt was had between both teams, as Cashion punted the ball deep in their own territory with just 26 seconds left in the game.
Next week, the 1-5 OCA Eagles travel to Christian Heritage to take on the Crusaders, while undefeated Cashion heads to Watonga.
