The University of Central Oklahoma athletic department announced last week Brian Ebke as its new head rowing coach.
"We are really excited for Brian to be coming back to Central Oklahoma and take over our rowing program," UCO senior woman administrator Britni Brannon said. "Brian has deep roots in Edmond and in Oklahoma City and has a proven resume as a rowing coach. He is going to be a great addition to UCO."
Ebke, who spent 2014 as a graduate assistant coach at Central Oklahoma, comes to UCO from Princeton. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant there with the Princeton open rowing team. Ebke is a former Princeton heavyweight rower.
Ebke began working with the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation in 2009 and spent the next six years working in developing world class talent on the Oklahoma River. Ebke placed four boats in grand finals at nationals, winning the lightweight 4+ in 2014. He also led a lightweight junior women's team to a 2015 world championship.
Ebke takes over a Central Oklahoma rowing program that has won back-to-back national team championships and three-straight 8+ national titles. The Bronchos swept both the fours and eights national championships this past season.
