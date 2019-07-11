Seven of Edmond’s most talented rodeo athletes are competing in the 27th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee this week.
Treg Etbauer started the city’s representation off Monday morning. Etbaur competed in team roping with partner Chance Thiessen, and the pair will run it back in the same event on Thursday evening.
Also competing on Monday was Cooper Mendenhall. Wearing bib No. 837, Mendenhall ran in the tie-down Monday evening. He’ll see a second tie-down go on Thursday, while also completing runs in the team roping event on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning with roping partner Chase Christensen.
Christensen is also from the Edmond area, with his only listed competitions in the team roping with Mendenhall midway through this week.
Competing alongside the Mendenhall/Christensen duo on Tuesday and Wednesday is Parker Glenn. Glenn, teamed up with Landen Glenn, will ride in the saddle bronc event on Tuesday morning and Wednesday night, flipping times with his team roping tries on the same days.
Cashen Turner — the defending All-Around Cowgirl from 2018 — will begin her run in the barrels Tuesday evening, with a second round coming on Wednesday. She’ll also compete in both pole bending and breakaway roping on the same days.
Veronika Cornett competed Monday in the barrels. She will look to expand on the run come second-go on Thursday morning.
Finally, Kimberlyn Russell, bib No. 936, will compete in both barrels and pole bending throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The International Finals Youth Rodeo, held annually since 1993, is a non-profit organization that presents top high school athletes with a professional rodeo. The internationally-recognized IFYR is held annually at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee. The action-packed event includes hundreds of contestants vying to win more than $250,000 in prize money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.