Several area athletes represented in various All-State events in Northeast Oklahoma over the course of last week.
Things got started Monday morning with a sweep for the West in golf at Cherokee Hills in Catoosa. (boys 13-11 and girls 19-5).
The format was divided into six holes apiece of best ball, alternate shot and scramble. Four total points were available in each match.
One point was awarded for both a segment win and lowest total score after 18 holes. Any segment that ended in a tie resulted in half a point for each team.
Oklahoma Christian School teammates Said Powers and Wesley Sachs shot 72 and beat Cole Inouye of Rejoice Christian and Wewoka's Evan Stafford 3-1.
Cooper Wilguess of Memorial teamed up with Putnam City’s Christian McAllister. They shot 71, resulting in a 2-2 tie against Parker Rose of Stigler and Hilldale’s Colby Cox.
North's Grace Griggs and Alyssa Wilson of Yukon shot 69 in a 3-1 victory over Hilldale’s Kenzie Kirkhart and Kennedy Maybee of Jenks.
SWIMMING SWEEP FOR EAST
Swimming at the Phillips 66 Aquatic Center in Bartlesville Monday night resulted in a sweep for the East (girls 77-75 and boys 84-69).
Riley Bushey of Memorial and Santa Fe’s Braden Nicholson had strong results in both individual events and in relays.
Bushey was second in the 100 freestyle (1:00.51) and third in the 50 freestyle (26.73). Nicholson had a pair of second place finishes in freestyle events (22.90 in the 50 and 50.80 in the 100).
Bushey and Nicholson were part of four victorious relays (1:34.76 boys 200 freestyle, 1:42.12 boys 200 medley, 1:45.06 girls 200 freestyle, and 1:58.07 girls 200 medley).
Tennis was a split decision on Tuesday at the University of Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Center (West girls 10-5 and East boys 8-7).
Santa Fe teammates Courtney Wilkinson and Sarah Dye were dominant in both of their singles matches as well as when they teamed up in doubles.
Wilkinson blanked Owasso’s Rebecca Wasserott 8-0, Dye toppled Libby Roark of Stillwater 8-2, and the duo posted an 8-0 bagel over Union’s Kayci Merrick and Camila Maza of Broken Arrow.
Memorial and North had a pair of teammates represented (Christopher Dyer and Caleb Fuller for Memorial; Brogan McLaughlin and Jeff Stockel for North). Deer Creek’s Matthew Ivester rounded out area boys.
Dyer, Stockel, and Ivester all won in singles. Dyer cruised 8-1 over Gabriel Willborun of Jenks. Stockel and Ivester beat Grove teammates Kenny Wright and Mason Allen 8-5 and 9-8, respectively.
McLaughlin and James Fritts of Oklahoma City McGuinness downed Willbourn and Colton Wion of Henryetta 8-5 in doubles.
KNOWLES, SAVAGE AID WEST WRESTLING
Wrestling was Wednesday in Sand Springs. Kyle Knowles of Memorial (152) and Deer Creek's Carson Savage (195) helped the large West to a 42-15 victory.
Knowles and Savage both won via pin (Knowles over Union's Jalen Hernandez at 1:42 and Savage over Braxton Kearns of Glenpool at 1:46).
