Edmond Mobile Meals invites the community to play in their 4th Annual golf tournament on Monday, April 13. “Mulligans for Meals” is a fundraiser created to support the rapidly growing local nonprofit that provides a nutritious meal and daily wellness check to over 220 homebound elderly and disabled residents in Edmond.
The 4-person scramble will be at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmond with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Each player will receive: 18-holes of golf, range balls, two drink tickets courtesy of Beverage Cart sponsor MidCon Data Services, and dinner. Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. A Rolex from BC Clark Jewelers is also up for grabs in a hole-in-one contest, along with other on-course contest prizes and raffle items. The cost is $700 per team. Teams can register online at Edmond Mobile Meals. Sponsorships are also available for local businesses.
Cristi Twenter, executive director at Edmond Mobile Meals said, “We are so happy to be holding our 4th annual golf tournament. “The demand for our service has continued to increase rapidly over the last several years, and we are excited to offer a fun way for teams to have an opportunity to play at a beautiful, private golf club while supporting Edmond Mobile Meals in our mission to feed the most vulnerable residents in our city. Every team that registers covers the cost of nourishing meals for six months for a homebound senior in Edmond who cannot afford to pay for the service.”
For more information about Edmond Mobile Meals or Mulligans for Meals, please visit www.edmondmobilemeals.org or call 405-341-3111.
