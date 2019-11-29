An Edmond-area resident took second at Tulsa’s Route 66 marathon last week, posting his career second-best, full-marathon time to finish runner-up in the 26-mile race.
Luis Chavez timed a 2:38:18 in his first go-around in the Route 66 full-marathon. Chavez had won the event’s half-marathon two years prior to this month.
Chavez said the differences between the full- and half-marathon hinged around the difficulty later in the course.
“I will say the marathon course is very challenging,” Chavez said. “A lot of hills in the last half of that marathon.”
While Chavez is still hunting his first full-marathon win, he has grasped top spot in half of his 18 half-marathon entries.
Chavez, who hails from Beaver High School — where he fell in love with distance running after success at the school — relocated to the Edmond community with his wife, Bailey. They always knew they’d want to end up in Edmond, he said. They were married in Edmond while still actually attending college together in Alva.
Edmond will be one of Chavez’s next races, too, after he said he plans to try a title defense at the Edmond North Balto 5K. After that, he’ll try for his 10th half-marathon win in Houston this January.
“The goal is to go under 70 minutes,” Chavez said.
Achieving it would mean besting his half-marathon personal best by more than 50 seconds.
After the half in Houston, Chavez will look for his first full-marathon victory on arguable his best course — the Boston Marathon. Running there in 2018, Chavez set a personal best time of 2:35:14 — over three minutes better than this month’s runner-up finish in Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.