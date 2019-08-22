Five Edmond golfers finished in the top 10 of the girls bracket in the Jo’s Famous Pizza KickingBird Fall Challenge this weekend, with Brooklyn Benn and Emily Miller finishing champion and runner-up of this weekend’s tournament.
Conversely, Jaxon Dowell edged Norman’s Jake Hopper by a single stroke to take the boys tournament title.
Benn and Miller ended Saturday’s opening rounds in completely different scenarios. Miller sat in sole-possession of the lead with a 71, and Benn finished at 78. But the only girls tournament round that bested Miller’s 71 was a scorching 66 from Benn on Sunday. Miller posted a 73, there, and the pair finished tied atop the leaderboard at 144 overall.
Benn’s 66 wasn’t only the best girls round of the weekend — it also bested any round posted in both the 11-14 and 15-18 boys tournaments.
Benn then won the tournament title on a playoff hole with Miller.
Benn and Miller weren’t the only two girls in the top 10, though. Instead, 50% of the real estate belonged to KickingBird’s local golfers.
Olivia Coit finished fifth with a 152 tournament, and right behind her was Lilly Whitley in sixth with a 155. Jenna Triplett rounded out with a ninth-placed, 162 overall.
Dowell — who shot a 68 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday — finished as the only Edmond golfer in the top 10 of the 15-18 boys bracket. Dowell’s second-round 67 tied Hopper and Dominic Stevens’ first rounds for the best overall in the boys tournament.
Ben Thionnet finished 11th with a 72-69-141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.