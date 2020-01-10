Edmond Memorial swimmers posted five first-placed finishes in a meet that saw the Memorial girls take top-prize Tuesday at the Edmond Aquatic Center.
Memorial’s Max Mayers had two first place individual finishes after winning the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with times of 21.79 and 47.30, respectively. Edmond North’s Noah Froese finished runner-up in both runs, and Memorial’s Connor Tipton finished third in the 100- free.
Tipton did take the top-slot in a race Tuesday, though, and it was another freestyle win for the Memorial Bulldogs. Tipton won the boys 300-yard freestyle event.
Memorial’s first-placers rounded out with a 200-yard freestyle win from Krista Parker and a 100- back title from Emma Smith. Parker completed her event in 2:15.94, with teammate Allie Schein finishing third in 2:18.70.
Smith won her Edmond-heavy backstroke event in 1:06.04, with Edmond North’s Allison Lewis and Trysta Duerson finishing in second and third behind her. Fourth and fifth were from Edmond, too, with Santa Fe’s Kamryn Shaffer and Edmond Memorial’s Kendall Carey mobbing the line to have the first five in the event hail from the hosting Edmond.
The Memorial girls would use the strong placing to finish first overall Tuesday after amassing 482 team points. Carl Albert was second with 455, and Edmond North finished third with 448. Edmond Santa Fe rounded out area competing teams with a fifth-placed finish with 148 team points.
North boys take first, too
The North boys were able to hold the top spot Tuesday, as well, after they used two boys first place finishes and a handful of top of the podium placings to outclip second place by a near 50 points. Behind North’s 545 was second-place Carl Albert at 507, third-place Edmond Santa Fe at 278, and fifth-place Memorial at 174.
North boys took top slots in the boys 200-yard individual medley and in the 400- freestyle relay. North’s Ryan Healy slapped a 2:03.21 finish in the individual medley, and the combination of Healy, Noah Froese and their brothers Brendan Healy and Kannon Froese outswam Edmond Santa Fe’s second-place finishing team by six total seconds in the relay.
North girls grabbed a win in the 200-yard medley (Sieanna Cotton, Emma Reynolds, Liberty Long and Allison Lewis; 2:02.25), just over a second faster than Memorial’s opening relay team. The Huskies also got a first and second place finish from Long and Lewis in the 200-yard IM.
North’s sophomore Danielle Horst led Santa Fe’s DeShayla Thomas and Memorial’s Emma Smith in a 1-2-3 finish in the girls 50- freestyle, and Long added another win — and another 1-2 North finish — in the 100-yard butterfly. North’s Reynolds and Memorial’s Krista Parker finished runner-up and third place behind Long’s 1:05.78.
Two more North girls relay teams had top finishes, too, with Erin Sylvester, Reese Lugafet, Horst and Lewis winning first over Edmond Memorial’s Parker, Beth McAnally, Ingrid Olstad and Smith by just over a second in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay. Then, that same North team outswam the field in the 400-yard freestyle relay, too.
Finally, Reynolds gave North their final win of the evening in the girls 100-yard breaststroke. Memorial’s Kristen Nieves finished second in that event.
Wolves put five on top of podium
Santa Fe also had a handful of first place finishers, including four boys champions and one girls winner.
Jayden Thomas got things started off for the Wolves after he won the 200-yard freestyle event. He finished just north of two minutes in 2:00.18, but Edmond North’s Sam Valiant and Clark Howard finished second and third in nine and 12 seconds behind Thomas.
Santa Fe’s Ryan Harris won the 100-yard butterfly in 54.33, too, but Brendan Healy pushed across another North podium finish two seconds behind Harris in the butterfly sprint.
Sandwiched in the middle of Santa Fe’s boys winners was DeShayla Thompson’s win in the 100-yard freestyle event. Thompson slipped past North’s Sylvester by less than half a second, with her first place time coming in 59.03. Sylvester was second in 59.54, and Memorial’s Olstad was third in 1:01.15.
Ethan Hollingsworth took another top place for Santa Fe in the boys 500- freestyle, with North’s DJ Scott second in the same event. The Edmond pair timed a 5:30.38 and 5:31.74, respectively.
Finally, Santa Fe’s Ryan Harris put the last Wolf winner across in the boys 100-yard backstroke. He finished in a time of 55.18, and Brendan Healy finished third for North a second and a half later.
