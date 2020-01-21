Edmond’s trio of North, Memorial and Deer Creek wrestling rosters finished third, fourth and fifth overall at this weekend’s Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference wrestling tournament.
North led the pack with 185 total team points. The Bulldogs were fourth overall with another 160, and the Deer Creek Antlers finished fifth with a tally of 148.5 points. Edmond Santa Fe finished in a tie for 17th overall with 21 points.
Despite the fourth place finish, Edmond Memorial posted both the most individual champions and runner-ups in this weekend’s tournament.
Defending State Champion Cruz Aguilar got things started for the Bulldogs with an individual title at 113 pounds. He’d fall Christian Gilbert in the bracket’s opening match, before beating Stillwater’s Gabe Fontanez 13-3 in the semifinals. Finally, Aguilar clinched the bracket with a brutal, 18-2 technical decision over Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey.
Joining Aguilar with an individual title was Memorial’s other winner Jackson Oplotnik. Oplotnik opened his 145 bracket with three straight pin falls. He fell Briggs Borland in his opener, before dropping both Norman North’s Ryan Howery and Edmond North’s Cade Ballard to make the 145 finals. Oplotnik sealed the bracket win with an 18-3 technical win over Southmoore’s Roarke Simpson.
Memorial led the Edmond schools in total amassed runner-up finishers with three, too. One-hundred and twenty-six pounder Brock Harris finished second, only falling by a single point in the bracket’s championship to Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas, and Eli Cordy fell 6-5 to Stillwater’s Tanner Robinson in the 152-pound championship. Finally, Garrett Johnson added another runner-up title in the 120-pound bracket. Johnson pinned his first two opponents and won a minor, 7-3 decision in the semifinals before losing on a single-point, 3-2 decision in the bracket’s championship bout.
Finally, Bam West added another podium finish for the ‘Dogs after finishing fourth at 138 pounds.
North’s balance leads them to third place
Edmond North’s 160-pound Braden Bowman was the sole individual winner in this weekend’s balanced point-grabbing attack for the Huskies. Bowman won his opener via pin fall against Stillwater’s Gatlin Wilson. Then, he majored Edmond Memorial’s Ben Mower in the semifinals before outlasting Deer Creek’s Micah Lugafet in a 1-0 win for the bracket’s championship.
Two more Edmond North wrestlers joined Bowman in wrestling for a COAC championship, though. Jordan Iwuchukwu went 3-1 on the weekend, pinning his first two opponents and winning the semifinals of the 285-pound bracket on a 3-1 final. Meanwhile, Aiden Godbehere — North’s lightest-classified wrestler — won his first three matches via one pin fall and two minor decisions. But both Iwuchukwu and Godbehere dropped in their bracket’s title bouts to finish runner-up.
Still, five more wrestlers finished on the podium for North this weekend. Ayden Little, 126, Jaxon Randall, 152, and 220-pound Christian Cantu all recorded third-place finishes for the Huskies, with Gabe Mulanney and Jaxon Lister garnishing fourth-place finishes in back-to-back weight classes at 195- and 182-pounds, respectively.
Two 2s and three 3s for the Antlers
Deer Creek wrestlers saw no individual winners at this weekend’s COAC, but they did place two second-place and three third-place grapplers on the podium to finish fifth overall. Hudson Neeley won second at 132 after he rifled through his first three opponents — all on pin falls. Micah Lugafet joined Neeley with a runner-up at 160, too, after he won his first two matches via major and technical decision before losing a close-wrestled championship by a final of 1-0 to North’s Braden Bowman.
Jake Sexton, 285, Cade Manion, 138, and 120-pound Jason Gilbert all amassed third-place finishes for Deer Creek, too, after the trio won 12 of their 15 combined matches this weekend.
