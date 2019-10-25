Six local volleyball seniors found themselves on the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State list this week.
Each of the six honored athletes participated on a team that made their respective State Quarterfinals this season.
State Champions Gracie Burleson and Kamryn Bacus started the list off as selections to the Large School West team. Joining the pair of Huskies on the list were Edmond Santa Fe’s Rori Chartier, Edmond Memorial’s Regan Pendleton and Deer Creek’s Teagan Polcovich.
Edmond also had a small-school selection after the Oklahoma Christian School Saints saw a semifinal birth earlier in October. Reaping the benefits of that was senior hitter Mary Streller. Streller was one of seven private school athletes on the 10 person roster.
