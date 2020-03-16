All State Wrestling

Edmond Memorial’s Cruz Aguilar, seen here wrestling in last month’s state championships, was one of three Edmond wrestlers to be named to the OCA All-State Large West Wrestling roster. 

 DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN

Two grapplers from Edmond North and Edmond Memorial’s two-time state wrestling champion found their names on the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Large West All-State team, the organization announced this week. 

Memorial’s 113-pound Cruz Aguilar, who went undefeated this season en route to his second straight state championship, was first on the list for Edmond-area names. 

Descending down from the weights to the heavier classifications saw two Edmond North athletes inked: Nate Becker at 132 and Christian Cantu at 195. Trackwrestling.com had Becker as 20-8 on the season, and the same statistical site had Cantu at 34-14 this season.

