Two grapplers from Edmond North and Edmond Memorial’s two-time state wrestling champion found their names on the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Large West All-State team, the organization announced this week.
Memorial’s 113-pound Cruz Aguilar, who went undefeated this season en route to his second straight state championship, was first on the list for Edmond-area names.
Descending down from the weights to the heavier classifications saw two Edmond North athletes inked: Nate Becker at 132 and Christian Cantu at 195. Trackwrestling.com had Becker as 20-8 on the season, and the same statistical site had Cantu at 34-14 this season.
