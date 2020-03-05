Ridge

Edmond North's Jozalynn Ridge sets up a play against Edmond Memorial on Tuesday evening.

Edmond North head coach Ike Emegano couldn’t have asked for a better start to his time with the school. 

The Edmond North girls routed in-city Edlam rivals Edmond Memorial 5-nil Tuesday night, with five Huskies scoring and another pitching a scoreless shutout in the goal. 

The match was tilted in Memorial’s favor early, though. It was the first live-time of action for the Huskies after the roster was unable to find scrimmages in the preseason. It meant Emegano and his starting 11 had to learn on the fly. 

“We started the game pretty rough simply because the starting 11 had never played together,” Emegano said after the win. “We had no scrimmages or anything. The first five or 10 minutes were rough, Memorial was on us.” 

Edmond North’s Katie Lehew got a shot to go in, though, and the score saw North finding their togetherness just in time to push three more through in the first half. 

“After the first 10 minutes were over we were composed and controlled the game going forward,” Emegano said. 

North’s Desi Abney, Cindy Rogers and Jozalynn Ridge each followed Lehew’s make with goals of their own, and it was 4-0 at the halftime intermission. 

North controlled the second-half dominantly, too, but the Bulldog defense limited them to just one make — this time from North junior Aleigha Prince. It pushed the tally to the game’s final 5-0 line. 

Edmond North’s Ashlyn Lunberg started in the goal Tuesday night, earning the win and the shutout. 

“It was definitely a good win for us, an excellent way to start the season,” Emegano said. “I’m excited to be part of Edmond North.”

Each team will see another pairing with an Edmond-area school come this Friday. North will pair with the Antlers in Deer Creek to start the weekend; Memorial will host a Battle of 15th Street brawl with Edmond Santa Fe at the same time. 

 

