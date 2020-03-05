Edmond North head coach Ike Emegano couldn’t have asked for a better start to his time with the school.
The Edmond North girls routed in-city Edlam rivals Edmond Memorial 5-nil Tuesday night, with five Huskies scoring and another pitching a scoreless shutout in the goal.
The match was tilted in Memorial’s favor early, though. It was the first live-time of action for the Huskies after the roster was unable to find scrimmages in the preseason. It meant Emegano and his starting 11 had to learn on the fly.
“We started the game pretty rough simply because the starting 11 had never played together,” Emegano said after the win. “We had no scrimmages or anything. The first five or 10 minutes were rough, Memorial was on us.”
Edmond North’s Katie Lehew got a shot to go in, though, and the score saw North finding their togetherness just in time to push three more through in the first half.
Edmond North's Desi Abney drives away from Edmond Memorial's Bri Day on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Desi Abney looks to take a shot against Edmond Memorial on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Natallie Bard and Edmond Memorial's Sydney Leonard contest for a ball on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Mikala Beagles drives away from Edmond North's Lily MacNaughton on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Bri Day works a ball away from Edmond North's Hannah Pinney on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Bri Day kicks up field against Edmond Memorial on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Katie Lehew and Edmond Memorial's Ramsey Leonard work for a ball on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North goalkeeper Ashlyn Lonberg returns a ball to play against Edmond Memorial on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Claire Nichols and Edmond North's Olivia McFarlin contest for a header on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jozalynn Ridge sets up a play against Edmond Memorial on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial and Edmond North players battle for a ball on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Bella Thomas drives against Edmond Memorial on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Caden Ball and Edmond North's Jarrod Hunteman dispute a ball on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Caden Ball kicks down field against Edmond North on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Abe Covarrubias kicks across the field against Edmond on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Edson Trejo and Edmond North's Garrett Ingram battle for a header on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Bennett Ferrell kicks away from Edmond Memorial's Huba Szemere on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Lawson Ford works against Edmond Memorial's Caden Ball on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Lawson Ford and Edmond Memorial's Caden Ball race down field on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Nathan Frisic works down the sideline against Edmond North's Jarrod Hunteman on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Luke McElhinny works against Edmond Memorial's Elijah Porter on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial goalkeeper Pablo Trejo defends against Edmond North on Tuesday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
ALBUM: North hosts Memorial to open season
“After the first 10 minutes were over we were composed and controlled the game going forward,” Emegano said.
North’s Desi Abney, Cindy Rogers and Jozalynn Ridge each followed Lehew’s make with goals of their own, and it was 4-0 at the halftime intermission.
North controlled the second-half dominantly, too, but the Bulldog defense limited them to just one make — this time from North junior Aleigha Prince. It pushed the tally to the game’s final 5-0 line.
Edmond North’s Ashlyn Lunberg started in the goal Tuesday night, earning the win and the shutout.
“It was definitely a good win for us, an excellent way to start the season,” Emegano said. “I’m excited to be part of Edmond North.”
Each team will see another pairing with an Edmond-area school come this Friday. North will pair with the Antlers in Deer Creek to start the weekend; Memorial will host a Battle of 15th Street brawl with Edmond Santa Fe at the same time.
