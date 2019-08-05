Edmond Public Schools Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser benefitting students and teachers is scheduled for Sept. 27 at KickingBird Golf Course this year. The foundation is looking for sponsors and golfers to participate.
The tournament offers several opportunities for sponsorship to those that wants to be a part of this exciting charity. The Beverage Tent and Award Sponsor are sold out, but Dinner, Hole and Swag sponsorships still open for grabs
Anyone is wanting to participate and join us for this amazing event, register at
https://www.edmondpsf.org/golf-tournament.htm. All proceeds benefit Edmond Public Schools Foundation and our mission of helping students achieve their highest level of academic excellence. We can’t wait to see you!
The Edmond Public Schools Foundation connects the community and its resources with Edmond Public Schools teacher, student and school needs in pursuit of the highest level of academic excellence.
The Edmond Public Schools Foundation is a recognized 501(c) 3 non-profit organization focused on the development and management of resources in support the Edmond Public School District.
Originally founded as the Edmond Educational Endowment, the organization was created in 1984 as one of the first education foundations in the state of Oklahoma. In 1999, the organization formally changed its name to the Edmond Public Schools Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.