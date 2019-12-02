City staff is reviewing renovation costs for AC Caplinger Park, said Larry Stevens, city manager. The park is located north of the entrance to Hafer Park off Ninth Street and Bryant Avenue.
“The initial cost estimates were about $16 million,” Stevens said.
City staff reviewed each renovation item and cut the cost by 50%, he continued. Still the cost exceeds initial estimates.
“What we might need to do is have several phases of improvements that we can accomplish for this given the total dollar amount,” Stevens continued.
The first phase of construction has the potential to start in the spring/summer of 2020. Funding for the project is from the 2000 Capital Improvements Sales Tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.