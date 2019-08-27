The Edmond Youth Football Association (EYFA) opened up their season of elementary football games this weekend with six wins — five over visiting Stillwater, Choctaw, Yukon and Tulsa Union teams with Edmond North’s six-grade team claiming a 27-point win in an Edlam clash against Edmond Santa Fe.
Preceding North’s intra-city win was a 35-0 blowout from the sixth-grade Bulldogs over Choctaw.
Before that, fourth-grade head coach David Rolle opened his coaching debut against difficult opponent Tulsa Union. His team scored a late, fourth-quarter touchdown to take that one 18-14.
The third-grade bulldogs beat Bishop Kelley 7-nil, and the second-grade Wolves handled Stillwater in a 26-6 win to start Saturday’s season-starting slate off successfully.
Finally, Edmond’s fifth-grade Bulldogs ran away in a 32-0 win against Yukon.
