Edmond Santa Fe survived and advanced against the Lawton Wolverines Tuesday afternoon, beating them 13-5 in a regional elimination game at Westmoore High School.
The Wolves handled Lawton primarily behind a five run fourth-inning, where Santa Fe saw 10 consecutive at-bats before Lawton could register enough outs to finish the frame.
That fourth inning started off with a Taylor Frost single to right field. Frost came home the very next at-bat, too, with Sydney Adkins laying a sacrifice bunt that forced an error from Lawton, and Frost was able to score after taking second base earlier in the at-bat.
Adkins scored later in the inning, after Allie Cox singled to right on a 1-0 count. Three pitches later, Madi Peters singled to left to score Jill Mooreland and advance Cox to third. Cox came in a pitch later, with Santa Fe’s softball player of the week Bailey Fowler singling to center field for Santa Fe’s ninth run of the afternoon.
The outburst bought some breathing room. Santa Fe had already plated three Wolves in the top of the first. Chloe White started the game by reaching on a Lawton error, eventually scoring on a Liz Carter fly-out. Then, with two outs on the board, Madi Peters, Fowler and Ainsley Williams recorded back-to-back-to-back doubles — with the last two scoring runs — to put Lawton in a corner early.
Carter rode the momentum. She wiggled out of a couple situations early Tuesday, stranding two runners in both the first and second innings to hold the line early. Her toughest test was in the second, with two Lawton batters reaching on walks to start the inning. Carter passed, though, retiring Lawton’s seven-, eight- and nine-hole hitters with just six pitches to get out of the jam.
From the box, Bailey Fowler sacrificed another run in before the big, fourth inning after she used a fly to center field to score Allie Cox. Cox — like Peters’s hit behind her — reached with a one-out single to the outfield.
The Wolves then piled on four more runs in the top of the seventh, after Carter, Cox, Peters and Fowler ran a string of four consecutive run-producing at-bats. Carter doubled in Adkins; Cox and Fowler singled in Rylee Groves and Cox; and Peters grounded out to second base, forcing Moreland across.
Carter (3-for-5, RBI), Cox (3-for-5, two RBIs), Peters (3-for-5, two RBIs), Fowler (3-for-4, walk, four RBIs) and Williams (3-for-5, RBI) all produced runs in the win. Chloe White was 1-for-5 with a run scored, too, and Rylee Groves hit once and walked twice while scoring two runs in Tuesday’s elimination contest.
Carter pitched all seven innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run on eight hits.
Santa Fe now will move to tomorrow’s one-loss, elimination semifinal at Westmoore. There they’ll meet the loser of a Westmoore and Edmond North pairing. That matchup will be concluded tonight.
Winner of that one-loss semifinal will have to beat the winner of Westmoore and North twice to advance to the Class 6A State Tournament.
