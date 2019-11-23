KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Central Oklahoma players earned recognition on the All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Volleyball Teams that were released Wednesday, headlined by Dominique Lipari's selection to the first-team unit.
Amanda Desch and Courtney Lane were named to the second-team squad, while Lauren Jenkins and Malia Kaaiohelo received honorable mention recognition. The Bronchos, 18-12 on the season, played Central Missouri in the first round of the MIAA Postseason Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.
Lipari becomes just the fifth player in program history to earn all-conference honors four times. The senior libero from Kansas City was a second-team pick as a freshman and sophomore before claiming first-team honors the past two seasons.
She tops NCAA Division II in digs per set with 6.84 and is second nationally in total digs with 718, which ranks fourth on the school's single-season list. Lipari ranks second in career digs at UCO with 2,396.
Desch, a sophomore setter/outside hitter from Topeka, Kan., has a Division II-leading nine triple-doubles this season. She paces the team in assists (607), blocks (52) and attack percentage (.257) while sharing the lead in service aces (23) and ranking second in digs (344) and kills (243).
Lane has knocked down a team-high 259 kills this year and also has 189 digs. The freshman outside/right-side hitter from Denver, Colo. also tops the team in double-digit kill matches with 14, including three in a row entering the league tourney.
Jenkins, a sophomore outside/right-side hitter from Fort Worth, Texas has 213 kills on the season. Kaaiohelo, a junior middle blocker from Edmond, has 99 kills and 40 blocks despite having missed significant action because of injury.
