Two each from Edmond North and Deer Creek’s softball rosters made it to this season’s All-State Large West Team, the organization announced on Saturday evening.
After the program’s second straight tournament qualification this season, Deer Creek’s Shayleigh Odom and Caitlyn Wells were selected for utility positions — specifically outfield and pitching utilities, respectfully.
Edmond North also sent a pair to the rosters, too. Jacee Minter was named to one of the outfield slots, and she was joined by teammate Kamryn Garvie. Garvie was selected for a corner infield position.
Edmond Santa Fe’s Chloe White also found her name on the list. White was selected as second alternate at the middle infield position. Edmond North’s Evy Aud was found right below her, selected for the team in a pitching alternate nomination.
