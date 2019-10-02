A fundraiser golf tournament is being planned by the Edmond Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Thursday, Oct. 10 at Oak Tree Country Club.
The Edmond Police Department Golf Tournament is an annual event to raise funds for the Officers Appreciation Banquet and Awards Ceremony, providing officers, family and friends of the department a time to come together to reflect on the year’s accomplishments and praise officers for their dedication and service.
“On behalf of the department I invite you to participate as a sponsor of the 2019 Edmond Police Department Golf Tournament,” stated Chief of Police J.D. Younger.
The ECPAAA creates an important partnership between the officers of the police department and the community through education, outreach and volunteer efforts.
The tournament begins with registration at 11 a.m. and then lunch at 11:30 a.m. Golfing begins at 1 p.m., and the Silent Auction fundraiser ends at 5 p.m. A bar-b-que dinner, awards presentation, and door prizes immediately follow the golf tournament.
The tournament format is four-person scramble with “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” contests. Hole-in-one sponsors are B.C. Clark Jewelers and Eskridge Lexus.
Individual cost to play in the tournament is $150 per player; however, a $750 Silver Sponsor will pay for one four-man team, a silver sign on a hole, and bulletin advertisement. A $1,500 Gold Sponsor will pay for two four-man teams, a gold sign on a hole, a bulletin advertisement, a sign at the course entry or awards ceremony, and two tickets to the ECPAAA Annual Officers Appreciation Banquet. A $250 Bronze Sponsor pays for one player entry, a bronze sign on a hole, and bulletin advertisement. Other ways to sponsor include: $150 officer play sponsor; $600 officer four-man team sponsor; $150 closest to the pin prize sponsor; $150 longest drive sponsor; $300 hole sponsor; and business or personal contribution.
Oak Tree Country Club dress code applies so golfers are asked to wear appropriate golf attire (no jeans).
Checks can be made payable to “Edmond CPAAA, and entry forms can be mailed to Edmond Police Dept. Golf Tournament, Edmond CPAAA, P.O. Box 395, Edmond, OK 73083. Participants can also register online at http://www.wesupportedmondpd.org/golf. For more information, call Gary Bouteller at 405-657-6050, or Jim Lipinski at 405-471-4213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.