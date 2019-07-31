For the second straight year, former Oklahoma Christian standout Kate Goodwin reached the semifinals of the Women's Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship, but her good fortune ran out Wednesday afternoon against one of the state's best players.
Goodwin dispatched Madison O'Dell of Owasso, a rising senior at Central Oklahoma, 3 and 2 in a morning quarterfinal match on Oak Tree Country Club's East Course, but lost 6 and 5 in the afternoon to ShaeBug Scarberry, a rising sophomore at Troy University after spending last season at the University of Tulsa.
By beating O'Dell, the fourth-seeded Goodwin became the only NCAA Division II player to reach the State Amateur semifinals for the second straight year. In 2018, Goodwin pushed Sydney Youngblood of Durant — now a rising senior at Oklahoma — to the limit at MeadowBrook Country Club in Tulsa, winning three of the final five holes before Youngblood escaped with a 1-up win.
Goodwin hoped for an even stronger showing against Scarberry, who's been among the state's elite amateur players since her days at Purcell High School. But Scarberry instead continued her rampage through the WOGA tournament — she hasn't had to play a full 18 holes so far in four matches and has needed no more than 16 holes to win her three most recent matches.
Scarberry faced Youngblood in the title match on Thursday morning.
Goodwin, from Tulsa, won five tournaments during her OC career, including the 2018 Division II West Super Regional at Hillcrest Golf Club in Durango, Colo. She was named to the All-Heartland Conference second-team list this spring, leading the Eagles to their first berth in the NCAA Division II Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
She ranks second on OC's career list for wins and third in scoring average (76.81 over 112 rounds).
