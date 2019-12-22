KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United Soccer Coaches continued its postseason awards announcements Wednesday with its 2019 Scholar All-American teams and University of Central Oklahoma standouts Kelsie Eason and Kelsey Gordon were selected to the first- and second-team respectively.

The duo was selected from a stellar group who met minimum requirements for the prestigious recognition. Student-athletes must have maintained a 3.30 grade point average, started more than 50 percent of their respective team's games, and be at least a junior academically.

Eason, who majors in Kinesiology, has a 3.70 GPA. She has this season earned First Team All-MIAA, First Team All-Region from both the United Soccer Coaches and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, and All-American honors from the USC.

Gordon is a senior who recently wrapped up a outstanding career at Central. A triple major, the Sapulpa, Okla. native and All-American carries a 3.42 GPA. She also earned First Team All-MIAA, First Team All-Region from both the USC and the CCA. 

The duo led the Bronchos this past season to an MIAA Championship and its 13th national tournament appearance.

