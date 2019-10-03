Guthrie Ducks Unlimited is planning its annual dinner and auction for Friday at the Hudson Springs Event Center, 8661 E. County Road 75 at Coyle.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event goes through 10 p.m.
Tickets are $45 for singles, $60 for couples, $20 for youth, $300 for sponsor couple. Reserved and sponsor tables are also available.
For information or for tickets contact Paul Fincher at 405-850-0275 or Chancey Watts at 405-278-1943. You can also go online to ducks.org/oklahoma/events/59654/guthrie-dinner.
