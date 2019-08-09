INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma Christian softball standout Madison Hagood is one of 33 Division II athletes who are moving forward in the process to determine the NCAA Woman of the Year.
The NCAA announced its list of 148 conference nominees for the honor on Tuesday, chosen from among 585 original nominees. Of those nominees, 64 came from Division I and 51 came from Division III. The conference nominees represent college athletes from 20 sports and have an average grade-point average of 3.80. Hagood's final GPA at OC was 3.98.
Each conference is allowed to nominate up to two women for the award, if one is a minority or international student. The Heartland Conference had two nominees — Hagood, a senior pitcher from Comanche, Texas, who was named last month as the conference's Woman of the Year, and another softball player, Katelyn Gamble of Rogers State.
Of the 148 nominees, six came from Oklahoma schools — one each from OC, Rogers State, East Central, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts.
The Top 30 honorees, comprising 10 women from each division, will be named by the Woman of the Year selection committee in September. The selection committee will then narrow the pool to nine finalists — with three from each division — in early October. From those finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will select the 2019 Woman of the Year.
The 2019 Woman of the Year will be named, and the Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, at the annual banquet Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its inception in 1991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.