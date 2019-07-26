The University of Central Oklahoma athletic department announced Wednesday that head men's basketball coach Tom Hankins has submitted his resignation and will move on to pursue other basketball opportunities.
"We'd like to thank Tom and his family for being part of our family over the past four years," UCO athletic director Eddie Griffin said. "Tom is a great person off the court and was a great coach on the court. He did everything the right way. We wish him and his family the best in their future."
Hankins was hired in spring 2015 to take over the Central Oklahoma men's basketball program and spent the next four seasons winning 64 games. He led the Bronchos to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Postseason Tournament in three of his four seasons at the helm.
In 2018-19, Hankins coached his 100th game for the Bronchos, and his 60-40 record after the win gave him the third-best mark for a Central coach through 100 games in school history. Hankins' 64 wins are the seventh-most in school history.
