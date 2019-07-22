The 2019 College Football America Yearbook released its NCAA Division II Preseason Starting Lineup — its version of an All-American team — and University of Central Oklahoma senior defensive back O'Shay Harris was named on the list.
Harris, an American Football Coaches Association, Don Hansen, and D2Football.com All-American last season, returns to lead the Bronchos into the 2019 campaign this fall. The fifth-year senior from Ardmore enters his final season with more than 150 career tackles, three interceptions, and a pair of fumbles forced and fumbles recovered.
Harris is the only defensive player from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association named on the list.
Central Oklahoma opens the 2019 season at home, welcoming Pittsburg State to Wantland Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
The 2019 College Football America Yearbook features more than 930 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFAY staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.