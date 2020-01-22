NORMAN — Drake Holifield posted a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles in his first collegiate track and field meet to lead Oklahoma Christian on Saturday in the Weilert Open, hosted by Central Oklahoma at the University of Oklahoma's Mosier Indoor Facility.
Holifield, a freshman from Wall, Texas, finished third in the preliminary round of the 60-meter hurdles in 8.82 seconds, then made a substantial improvement in the final, finishing in 8.48 seconds, just .01 of a second behind Airick Johnson, a non-collegiate runner competing for Shocker Track Club Elite.
Holifield also competed in the 400 meters, finishing seventh among 15 runners in 53.49 seconds. OC sophomore Logan Hughes of Midwest City was 10th in 55.56 seconds.
In the 3,000 meters, junior Colton Meyers of Allen, Texas, placed fifth among 16 runners in 9:12.33, with freshman Kolten Johnson of Lewisburg, Tenn., ninth in 9:38.90. Senior Riley McKnight of Norman finished sixth in a 14-man field in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:18.71.
The Eagles' next meet will be the Wendy's/Pittsburg State Invitational in Pittsburg, Kan., on Feb. 1.
